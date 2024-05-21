Volunteers giving water to people in a heatwave camp established as city experiences hot and humid weather.

Volunteers giving water to people in a heatwave camp established as city experiences hot and humid weather.
APP48-210524 KARACHI: May 21 - Volunteers giving water to people in a heatwave camp established as city experiences hot and humid weather.
Volunteers giving water to people in a heatwave camp established as city experiences hot and humid weather.
APP48-210524
KARACHI: May 21 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services