Volunteers distributing summer drink among faithful to break their fasting at I-10 Sector during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak
APP05-180421 ISLAMABAD: April 18  Volunteers distributing summer drink among faithful to break their fasting at I-10 Sector during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak. APP photo by Saleem Rana

ALSO READ  Workers frying traditional food items for Iftar outside their shop during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at I-10 Markaz

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR