Volunteers distributing free food among the people to break their fasting at roadside during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak
APP09-250421 LAHORE: April 25 - Volunteers distributing free food among the people to break their fasting at roadside during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak. APP photo by Amir Khan

ALSO READ  A large number of people purchasing traditional food items for iftari from vendor during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at G-9 market

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR