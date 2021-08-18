Volunteers distributing food among the participants of Majalis-e-Aza during Holy Month of Muharram Ul Haram

Volunteers distributing food among the participants of Majalis-e-Aza during Holy Month of Muharram Ul Haram
APP48-180821 GILGIT: August 18 - Volunteers distributing food among the participants of Majalis-e-Aza during Holy Month of Muharram Ul Haram. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri
APP49-180821
GILGIT: August 18 – Security officials standing high alert during procession on 9th Muharram Ul Haram. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

A large number of mourners attending the procession on 9th of the Holy Month of Muharram-ul-Haram. Muharram ul Harram known as the first month of the Islamic calendar and the mourning month in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW)

A large number of mourners attending the procession on 9th of the Holy Month of Muharram-ul-Haram. Muharram ul Harram known as the first month...

A large number of mourners attending the procession of 9th Muharramul Harram. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the Islamic calendar and the mourning month in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW)

A large number of mourners attending the procession of 9th Muharramul Harram. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the Islamic calendar and...

A large number of mourners oozing themselves with knives and chains during 9th Muharramul Haram procession at Rahmatpur. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the Islamic calendar and the mourning month in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW)

A large number of mourners oozing themselves with knives and chains during 9th Muharramul Haram procession at Rahmatpur. Muharramul Harram known as the first...

Cook busy in preparing food during 9th Muharram-ul-Haram

Cook busy in preparing food during 9th Muharram-ul-Haram

Mourners oozing themselves with knives and chains during 9th Muharramul Haram procession at Mumtaz Abad. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the Islamic calendar and the mourning month in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW)

Mourners oozing themselves with knives and chains during 9th Muharramul Haram procession at Mumtaz Abad. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the...

Provincial Minister Dr. Akhtar Malik addressing during 43rd Hussainia Conference at Raza Hall

Provincial Minister Dr. Akhtar Malik addressing during 43rd Hussainia Conference at Raza Hall

Police officials standing high alert at Muslim Bzar as security beefed-up during Holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram

Police officials standing high alert at Muslim Bzar as security beefed-up during Holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram

Youngsters busy in repairing graves of their family members during Holy month of Muharramul Harram at Main Graveyard

Youngsters busy in repairing graves of their family members during Holy month of Muharramul Harram at Main Graveyard

A large number of mourners attending the 9th Muharram Zuljinah procession passes through Saadar Road. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the Islamic calendar and the mourning month in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW)

A large number of mourners attending the 9th Muharram Zuljinah procession passes through Saadar Road. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the...

A large number of mourners attending the procession of 9th Muharramul Harram at Karbala Rohri. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the Islamic calendar and the mourning month in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW)

A large number of mourners attending the procession of 9th Muharramul Harram at Karbala Rohri. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the...

A large number of mourners attending the markazi procession of 9th Muharram-ul-Haram in Latifabad. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the Islamic calendar and the mourning month in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW)

A large number of mourners attending the markazi procession of 9th Muharram-ul-Haram in Latifabad. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the Islamic...

A worker busy in preparing tazia for 10th Muharram ul Harram procession during Holy month of Muharram

A worker busy in preparing tazia for 10th Muharram ul Harram procession during Holy month of Muharram