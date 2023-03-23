PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Volunteers distributing food among faithful for Iftari at New Memon Masjid on the first day of Ramzan Thu, 23 Mar 2023, 9:07 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP57-230323 KARACHI: March 23 - Volunteers distributing food among faithful for Iftari at New Memon Masjid on the first day of Ramzan. APP/SDQ/TZD APP57-230323 KARACHI: APP58-230323 KARACHI: March 23 – Volunteers busy in arranging food for Iftari to be distributed among faithful at New Memon Masjid on the first day of Ramzan. APP/SDQ/TZD APP59-230323 KARACHI: March 23 – Faithful offering dua before break their fast at New Memon Masjid on the first day of Ramzan. APP/SDQ/TZD