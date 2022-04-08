Volunteers checking the faith at the entrance point of Faizan-e-Madina Masjid during first Namaz-e-Jumma of Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak

APP09-080422 HYDERABAD: April 08  Volunteers checking the faith at the entrance point of Faizan-e-Madina Masjid during first Namaz-e-Jumma of Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak. APP photo by Akram Ali
HYDERABAD
APP10-080422 HYDERABAD: April 08 – A large number of people offering first Namaz-e-Jumma at Faizan-e-Madina Masjid during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak. APP photo by Akram Ali

