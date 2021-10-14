Visitors viewing the displayed Islamic Books during an exhibition in connection with celebration of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Week at University of Sargodha

APP56-101021 SARGODHA: October14 - Visitors viewing the displayed Islamic Books during an exhibition in connection with celebration of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Week at University of Sargodha. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood
A view of flags displayed at Main Bazar Joharabad.

DC Muhammad Asghar Joya addressing Serat Conference in connection with celebration of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Week at Lari Adda

October 14- A view of displayed banners connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) at Lahore Arts council

A view of displayed banners at G-7 Sector in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) as the nation starts preparation to celebrate in befitting manners

A vendor showering water on the displayed fishes keep them fresh and to attract the customers at Bani Chowk

A view of displayed billboards on the sidelines of a road near Shamsabad in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) as the nation starts preparation to celebrate in befitting manners

Visitors viewing displayed stuff during an exhibition of handmade jewelry by transgender at Shahi Mehman Khana

Visitors viewing the displayed stuff during an exhibition in connection with celebration of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Week at University of Sargodha

Students busy in calligraphy during the competition in connection with celebration of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Week at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium of Arts Council in the city of textile manufacturing hub

Visitors viewing the displayed stuff during an exhibition to mark World Breast Cancer Day at Services Hospital

Visitors viewing the displayed stuff during Art & Painting Exhibition by Faiza Khan and Kausar Iqbal at Ejaz Art Gallery

Students viewing the displayed stuff during Art & Painting Exhibition at the National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF)

