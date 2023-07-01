PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Visitors taking pictures during their visit to Qasim Bagh Park on the 3rd day of Eid ul Adha Sat, 1 Jul 2023, 9:48 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP28-010723 MULTAN: July 01 - Visitors taking pictures during their visit to Qasim Bagh Park on the 3rd day of Eid ul Adha. APP/QSM/ABB APP28-010723 MULTAN: APP29-010723 MULTAN: July 01 – Children enjoying swings on the 3rd day of Eid ul Adha celebrations at Qasim Bagh Park. APP/QSM/ABB Sponsored Ad