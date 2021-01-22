Visitors light a lamp on the occasion of the Urs of Bibi Pak Daman
APP43-220121 LAHORE: January 22 - Visitors light a lamp on the occasion of the Urs of Bibi Pak Daman. APP photo by Ashraf Ch

ALSO READ  A malang performing dhamal during annual urs celebrations of Bibi Pak Daman

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR