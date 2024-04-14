Visitors enjoy boat ride in Jilani Park at weekend

Visitors enjoy boat ride in Jilani Park at weekend
APP34-140424 LAHORE: April 14 – Visitors enjoy boat ride in Jilani Park at weekend. APP/AMI/ABB
Visitors enjoy boat ride in Jilani Park at weekend
APP34-140424
LAHORE: April 14 –

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services