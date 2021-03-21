Visitor viewing the paintings displayed in painting exhibition during 6th Hyderabad Literature Festival at Sindh Museum
APP32-210321 HYDERABAD: March 21 – Visitor viewing the paintings displayed in painting exhibition during 6th Hyderabad Literature Festival at Sindh Museum. APP photo by Farhan Khan
APP32-210321

APP33-210321
HYDERABAD: March 21 – Visitors taking selfie in front of painting displayed in painting exhibition during 6th Hyderabad Literature Festival at Sindh Museum. APP photo by Farhan Khan
APP34-210321
HYDERABAD: March 21 – Museum official checking the temperature of visitors at entrance of Sindh Museum as part of COVID-19 SOPs during 6th Hyderabad Literature Festival. APP photo by Farhan Khan
ALSO READ  Artists performing traditional dance during 6th Hyderabad Literature Festival at Sindh Museum

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR