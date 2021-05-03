View of large number of people busy in Eid shopping at Shafi bazar
APP16-030521 PESHAWAR: May 03 - View of large number of people busy in Eid shopping at Shafi bazar. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum

ALSO READ  A large number of people busy in shopping without following SOPs at Resham Gali during Eid Shopping

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR