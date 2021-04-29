Home Photos Feature Photos View of large number of people busy in Eid shopping at Cantt... PhotosFeature Photos View of large number of people busy in Eid shopping at Cantt bazar Thu, 29 Apr 2021, 10:20 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP27-29 PESHAWAR: April 29 View of large number of people busy in Eid shopping at Cantt bazar. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum ALSO READ Customer selecting and purchasing children cloths during upcoming Eid shopping at Liaqat Bazar Sadar RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Ladies selecting & purchasing sandals from vendor stall at Resham Bazaar during Eid shopping Large number of people busy in shopping without following SOPs at Resham Bazar during Eid shopping Customer selecting and purchasing children cloths during upcoming Eid shopping at Liaqat Bazar Sadar