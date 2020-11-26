Home Photos view of handball match being played between the Womens University and Bahawalpur... PhotosSports Photos view of handball match being played between the Womens University and Bahawalpur teams Thu, 26 Nov 2020, 8:14 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP29-261120 BAHAWALPUR: November 26 - A view of handball match being played between the Womens University and Bahawalpur teams. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari APP29-261120 ALSO READ Professor Dr. Abu Bakar giving the trophy to the runner-up team after the final of the handball match RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Professor Dr. Abu Bakar giving the trophy to the runner-up team after the final of the handball match