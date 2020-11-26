view of handball match being played between the Womens University and Bahawalpur teams
APP29-261120 BAHAWALPUR: November 26 - A view of handball match being played between the Womens University and Bahawalpur teams. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari
APP29-261120

ALSO READ  Professor Dr. Abu Bakar giving the trophy to the runner-up team after the final of the handball match

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR