Tuesday, September 9, 2025
view of damaged Lalian Road after a flash flood hit Village Kalri Zero Point, Tehsil Bhuwana, near River Chenab, displacing thousands and disrupting daily life.

APP26-090925 FAISALABAD: September 09 - A view of damaged Lalian Road after a flash flood hit Village Kalri Zero Point, Tehsil Bhuwana, near River Chenab, displacing thousands and disrupting daily life. APP/TWR/MAF/TZD/SSH
APP26-090925
APP27-090925
FAISALABAD: September 09 – A submerged house and damaged road in Village Kalri Zero Point, Tehsil Bhuwana, after flash floods from River Chenab inundated the area, displacing families and destroying livelihoods. APP/TWR/MAF/TZD/SSH
