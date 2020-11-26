Home Photos General Coverage Photos Vice President HCCI Saleem G distributing awards among the front line of... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Vice President HCCI Saleem G distributing awards among the front line of COVID-19 Edhi volunteers during a ceremony at HCCI Hall Thu, 26 Nov 2020, 7:02 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP18-261120 HYDERABAD: November 26 Vice President HCCI Saleem G distributing awards among the front line of COVID-19 Edhi volunteers during a ceremony at HCCI Hall. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP18-261120 ALSO READ A view of patients affected with corona virus (COVID-19) being treated in corona quarantine ward at District Headquarters Hospital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Faisal Javed asks Bilawal to take care of himself as well as people 3,306 new Coronavirus cases reported; 40 deaths in past 24 hours Bilawal Bhutto tests positive for coronavirus