Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan leading an awareness walk organized by Institute of Home Sciences to mark World Breastfeeding Week Tue, 31 Aug 2021, 5:56 PM FAISALABAD: August 31 - Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan leading an awareness walk organized by Institute of Home Sciences to mark World Breastfeeding Week. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas