Home Photos General Coverage Photos Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia-ul-Qayyum talking to media person during visit to... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia-ul-Qayyum talking to media person during visit to Regional Campus, Allama Iqbal Open University Millat Town Thu, 28 Jan 2021, 6:26 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP43-280121 FAISALABAD: January 28 - Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia-ul-Qayyum talking to media person during visit to Regional Campus, Allama Iqbal Open University Millat Town. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP43-280121 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR China hopes media to continue play role in telling story of China-Pakistan cooperation President seeks media’s role in mass awareness on rights of disabled Govt fully believes in press freedom: Shibli