Vice Chancellor of LUMHS University Jamshoro Professor Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan distributing laptop among the deserving student during laptops distribution ceremony of Prime Minister’s National Youth Laptop Scheme at Liaquat Institute Of Medical & Science Thatta.
