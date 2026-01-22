Thursday, January 22, 2026
Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, distributes laptops to students under the Prime Minister's Youth Laptop Scheme at the Regional Campus Gujranwala

Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, distributes laptops to students under the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme at the Regional Campus Gujranwala
APP42-220126 GUJRANWALA: January 22 – Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, distributes laptops to students under the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme at the Regional Campus Gujranwala. APP/AHF/TZD/SSH
Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, distributes laptops to students under the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme at the Regional Campus Gujranwala
Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, distributes laptops to students under the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme at the Regional Campus Gujranwala
