Thursday, February 5, 2026
Vice Chancellor Murtaza Jaffrey is visiting a photo exhibition on Kashmir solidarity with Kashmiris as a part of Kashmir Solidarity Day at National College of Art, NCA.

APP31-050226 LAHORE: February 05 - Vice Chancellor Murtaza Jaffrey is visiting a photo exhibition on Kashmir solidarity with Kashmiris as a part of Kashmir Solidarity Day at National College of Art, NCA. APP/AMI/ABB
5
APP31-050226
LAHORE: February 05 – 
