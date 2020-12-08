Home Photos General Coverage Photos Vice Admiral Pak-Navy Zahid Ilyas meets with fishermen on the eve of... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Vice Admiral Pak-Navy Zahid Ilyas meets with fishermen on the eve of 62 celebrations of Gwadar Day Tue, 8 Dec 2020, 11:11 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP44-081220 ALSO READ Pak-Navy commandos demonstrating rescue operation from Helicopter to show their skills on the eve of Gwadar Day RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Boat rally being conducted by Pakistan Navy for local fishermen to commemorate 62nd Gwadar Day Pak-Navy commandos demonstrating rescue operation from Helicopter to show their skills on the eve of Gwadar Day Pakistan Navy celebrates 62nd Gwadar Day