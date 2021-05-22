Home Photos Feature Photos Vendors unloading watermelons from delivery truck for displaying to attract the customers... PhotosFeature Photos Vendors unloading watermelons from delivery truck for displaying to attract the customers at their roadside setup Sat, 22 May 2021, 10:32 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP29-220521 ISLAMABAD: May 22 Vendors unloading watermelons from delivery truck for displaying to attract the customers at their roadside setup. APP photo by Saleem Rana RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying watermelons to attract the customers at his roadside setup Vendors displaying and unloading watermelons from delivery truck at their roadside setup to attract the customers Vendors displaying and unloading watermelons from delivery truck at their roadside setup to attract the customers Paid Advertisements