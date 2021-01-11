Home Photos Feature Photos Vendors selling out Mustard at his road side setup PhotosFeature Photos Vendors selling out Mustard at his road side setup Mon, 11 Jan 2021, 6:34 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP18-110121 SIALKOT: January 11 - Vendors selling out Mustard at his road side setup. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt APP18-110121 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Vendors sitting around the fire to keep them warm in a chilled weather A vendor selling traditional chicken corn soup at Al Abbas Chowk A vendor selling traditional sweet items in front of Arts Council