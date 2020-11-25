Home Photos Feature Photos Vendors roasting peanuts in their shop at Masjid Road PhotosFeature Photos Vendors roasting peanuts in their shop at Masjid Road Wed, 25 Nov 2020, 8:21 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP47-251120 QUETTA: November 25 Vendors roasting peanuts in their shop at Masjid Road. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer APP47-251120 ALSO READ A vendor roasting and displaying peanuts to attract the customers at his setup at Dhoke Hassu RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor roasting and displaying peanuts to attract the customers at his setup at Dhoke Hassu ISLAMABAD: November 03 – A vendor selling peanuts at his roadside setup in G-9 Markaz. APP Photo by Irshad Sheikh MULTAN: October 22 Labourer busy in roasting peanuts at his workplace. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari