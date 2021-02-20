Home Photos Feature Photos Vendors roasting and displaying sweet potatoes to attract the customers at their...PhotosFeature PhotosVendors roasting and displaying sweet potatoes to attract the customers at their roadside setup Sat, 20 Feb 2021, 4:24 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP03-200221 ISLAMABAD: February 20 - Vendors roasting and displaying sweet potatoes to attract the customers at their roadside setup. APP photo by Saeed-ul-MulkRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA local vendor roasting corn cob and displaying different items of dry fruits to attract the customers at Ring RoadA vendor displaying and roasting sweet potatoes to attract the customers at his hand cartA vendor roasting sweet potatoes at his roadside setup in Federal Capital