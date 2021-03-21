Home Photos Feature Photos Vendors on the way while searching customers for knitting traditional bed (charpai)...PhotosFeature PhotosVendors on the way while searching customers for knitting traditional bed (charpai) at Selawali Road Sun, 21 Mar 2021, 5:42 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP03-210321 SARGODHA: March 21- Vendors on the way while searching customers for knitting traditional bed (charpai) at Selawali Road. APP photo by Hassan MahmoodAPP03-210321RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORLabourer busy in knitting the traditional iron bed (Charpai) for the customers at his roadside setupA vendor knitting and displaying the swinging chairs to attract the customers at his roadside setupVendors decorate radishes to attract the customers at their roadside setup