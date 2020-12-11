Vendors displaying seasonal fruits to attract the customers at Fruit and Vegetable market in the Provincial Capital
APP34-111220 LAHORE: December 11 - Vendors displaying seasonal fruits to attract the customers at Fruit and Vegetable market in the Provincial Capital. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP34-111220

ALSO READ  Labourer carrying Raddish during unloading the delivery truck at Fruit and Vegetable market in the Provincial Capital

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR