PhotosPhoto Feature Vendors displaying national flags and other related stuff to attract customers at his roadside setup in connection with upcoming Independence Day celebrations in the city Wed, 9 Aug 2023, 7:38 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP43-090823 LAHORE: August 09 - Vendors displaying national flags and other related stuff to attract customers at his roadside setup in connection with upcoming Independence Day celebrations in the city. APP/AMI// TZD/ABB APP43-090823 LAHORE: