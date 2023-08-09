Vendors displaying national flags and other related stuff to attract customers at his roadside setup in connection with upcoming Independence Day celebrations in the city

APP43-090823 LAHORE: August 09 - Vendors displaying national flags and other related stuff to attract customers at his roadside setup in connection with upcoming Independence Day celebrations in the city. APP/AMI// TZD/ABB
APP43-090823 LAHORE:

Students install national flag on the roof of private school at Latifabad in connection with Pakistan Independence Day celebrations

A vendor wear national flag colour face mask holds national flag for sell at his stall at paper market in connection with Pakistan's Independence Day celebrations

Children selecting decorative items in connection with Pakistan Independence Day celebrations at Kutchehry Bazar

Vendor displaying National flags to attract the customers as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners at Ring road

Vendor displaying National flags T-shirts and other related stuff to attract customers at his roadside setup in connection with upcoming Independence Day celebrations in the city

Vendors displaying national flags and other related stuff to attract customers at his roadside set up in connection with upcoming Independence Day celebrations

A vendor displaying national flag and other stuff to attract the customers in connection with upcoming Independence Day celebrations

Vendors displaying national flag and other stuff at roadside in connection with upcoming Independence Day celebrations

Vendors displaying handmade household items at his roadside setup

A vendor displaying national flag and other stuff to attract the customers in connection with upcoming Independence Day celebrations

In anticipation of Pakistan's upcoming Independence Day celebrations, a shopkeeper proudly showcases children's suits adorned with Pakistani flags in his shop

People are buying national flags and other items to celebrate upcoming Independence Day on 14th of August at Gumpat Road

