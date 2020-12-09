Home Photos Feature Photos Vendors displaying fruits to attract the customers at their roadside setup PhotosFeature Photos Vendors displaying fruits to attract the customers at their roadside setup Wed, 9 Dec 2020, 8:38 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP33-091220 ISLAMABAD: December 09 Vendors displaying fruits to attract the customers at their roadside setup. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP33-091220 ALSO READ Vendors displaying different kind of dry fruits to attract the customers at their roadside setup RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Vendors displaying different kind of dry fruits to attract the customers at their roadside setup A street vendor on the way while displayed with edible stuff to attract customers Vendor displaying eggs to attract the customers at roadside setup