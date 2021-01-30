Home Photos Feature Photos Vendors displaying fruit oranges to attract the customers at Sabzi Mandi PhotosFeature Photos Vendors displaying fruit oranges to attract the customers at Sabzi Mandi Sat, 30 Jan 2021, 8:31 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP28-300121 ISLAMABAD: January 30 Vendors displaying fruit oranges to attract the customers at Sabzi Mandi. APP photo by Saleem Rana RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR People purchasing vegetables from vendors at Sabzi Mandi LAHORE: November 04 – People purchasing vegetables from vendors at Sabzi Mandi. APP photo by Tabasam Naveed FAISALABAD: July 09 – Labourers unloading onion bags from delivery truck at Sabzi Mandi. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas