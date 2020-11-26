Home Photos Feature Photos Vendors displaying fishes to attract the customers PhotosFeature Photos Vendors displaying fishes to attract the customers Thu, 26 Nov 2020, 8:57 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP38-261120 LAHORE: November 26 - Vendors displaying fishes to attract the customers. APP Photo by Rana Imran APP38-261120 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Vendors displaying different stuff related to Hindu community festival Dewali to attract the customers at Market Road Vendors displaying different kind of dresses to attract the customers at their stalls at weekly Friday Bazaar HYDERABAD: October 05 Vendors displaying garlands to attract the customers at Faqir Ka Pir Bazaar. APP photo by Akram Ali