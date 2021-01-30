Home Photos Feature Photos Vendors displaying fishes at the roadside to attract the customers PhotosFeature Photos Vendors displaying fishes at the roadside to attract the customers Sat, 30 Jan 2021, 9:18 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP30-300121 ISLAMABAD: January 30 Vendors displaying fishes at the roadside to attract the customers. APP photo by Saeed Ul Mulk ALSO READ Customers purchasing vegetables from roadside vendor at Friday Bazaar RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Fisherman catching fishes on their boats in Indus River Customers purchasing vegetables from roadside vendor at Friday Bazaar A vendor displaying cotton candy to attract the customers at Sadar Road