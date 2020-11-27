Home Photos Feature Photos Vendors displaying different kind of dry fruits to attract the customers at... PhotosFeature Photos Vendors displaying different kind of dry fruits to attract the customers at their roadside setup Fri, 27 Nov 2020, 7:17 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP29-271120 ISLAMABAD: November 27 Vendors displaying different kind of dry fruits to attract the customers at their roadside setup. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP29-271120 ALSO READ Vendors displaying second hand warm clothes to attract customers at Railway Road RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Vendors displaying corn combs to attract the customers at their delivery trucks Vendors displaying second hand warm clothes to attract customers at Railway Road Vendors displaying fishes to attract the customers