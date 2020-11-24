Home Photos Feature Photos Vendors displaying and arranging eggs to attract the customers in a local... PhotosFeature Photos Vendors displaying and arranging eggs to attract the customers in a local market Tue, 24 Nov 2020, 6:17 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP01-241120 ISLAMABAD: November 24 - Vendors displaying and arranging eggs to attract the customers in a local market. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk APP01-241120 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Vendor displaying eggs to attract the customers at roadside setup HYDERABAD: July 31 Women selecting & purchasing shoes from vendors stall at local market during shopping for preparation of Eidul Azha. APP photo... ISLAMABAD: July 29 Ladies busy in eid shopping at a local market in the federal capital. APP photo by Saleem Rana