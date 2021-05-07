Home Photos Feature Photos Vendors busy in sorting good quality potatoes at Sabzi Mandi PhotosFeature Photos Vendors busy in sorting good quality potatoes at Sabzi Mandi Fri, 7 May 2021, 8:20 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP55-070521 LAHORE: May 07 Vendors busy in sorting good quality potatoes at Sabzi Mandi. APP photo by Tabasam Naveed APP55-070521 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A large number of people busy in shopping without follow the SOPs for COVID-19 pandemic at Sabzi Mandi Labourers unloading onion bags from delivery truck at Sabzi Mandi Vendors displaying fruit oranges to attract the customers at Sabzi Mandi Paid Advertisements