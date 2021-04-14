Home Photos Feature Photos Vendors busy in preparing traditional food item “Phinian” during Holy month of... PhotosFeature Photos Vendors busy in preparing traditional food item “Phinian” during Holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak Wed, 14 Apr 2021, 10:08 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP47-140421 MULTAN: April 14 - Vendors busy in preparing traditional food item "Phinian" during Holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri ALSO READ People busy in purchasing fruits for iftari during Holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor busy in frying traditional food item samosa for selling at Gole Chowk during Holy month of Ramzan Faithful breaking their fast on the first day of the Holy month of Ramzan Workers busy in preparing traditional food items Samosa for frying at his workplace during Holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak