Home Photos Feature Photos Vendors arranging woods on stall for selling as demand increased during winter... PhotosFeature Photos Vendors arranging woods on stall for selling as demand increased during winter season Tue, 19 Jan 2021, 8:34 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP17-190121 SARGODHA: January 19 - Vendors arranging woods on stall for selling as demand increased during winter season. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR People busy in purchasing books from a stall in Aminpur Bazaar ISLAMABAD: November 22 A vendor arranging and displaying oranges to attract the customers at his stall in Sunday Bazaar Aabpara People purchasing woods from stall for burning purpose during winter season