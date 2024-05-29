Vendors arranging and displaying mangoes to attract the customers.

- Ambassador Amna hosts virtual Katchehri for Pakistani community
- The mobile unit of Islamabad Traffic Police meet Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan, Muhammad Asim Khichi after concluding a day-long facilitation process of licence renewal for APP employees at the APP Headquarters.
- Youngster enjoying while bathing in water pound to get relief from hot weather in the city.
- China asks Israel to stop attacking Rafah
- Leading mountaineer Naila Kiani appointed as goodwill ambassador for girls education
