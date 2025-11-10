Monday, November 10, 2025
HomePhotosPhoto FeatureVendors arrange and sell desi hen eggs to passersby at a roadside...
PhotosPhoto Feature

Vendors arrange and sell desi hen eggs to passersby at a roadside stall along Vehari Road as demand rises with the drop in temperature.

APP24-101125 MULTAN: November 10 – Vendors arrange and sell desi hen eggs to passersby at a roadside stall along Vehari Road as demand rises with the drop in temperature. APP/SFD/MAF/TZD/SSH
3
- Advertisement -
Vendors arrange and sell desi hen eggs to passersby at a roadside stall along Vehari Road as demand rises with the drop in temperature.
APP24-101125
MULTAN: November 10 – 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan