Home Photos Feature Photos Vendor selling traditional summer drink at his roadside setupPhotosFeature PhotosVendor selling traditional summer drink at his roadside setup Fri, 19 Mar 2021, 7:37 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP21-190321 MULTAN: March 19 - Vendor selling traditional summer drink at his roadside setup. APP photo by Tanveer BukhariRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORLAHORE: September 29 – A vendor preparing traditional summer drink for customers at his roadside setup. APP Photo by Amir KhanRAWALPINDI: July 08 A vendor displaying traditional summer drink to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Irfan MahmoodLARKANA: July 03 – A vendor selling traditional summer drink at Pakistan Chowk during scorching hot weather in the city. APP photo by Nadeem...