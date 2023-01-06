PhotosPhoto Feature Vendor selling and displaying fruits to attract the customers during foggy weather in the city at northern bypass. Fri, 6 Jan 2023, 11:08 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP63-060123 PESHAWAR: January 06 - Vendor selling and displaying fruits to attract the customers during foggy weather in the city at northern bypass. APP/SYR/ABB APP63-060123 PESHAWAR: APP64-060123 PESHAWAR: January 06 – An aged man covers himself with a warm shawl on his way during cold weather in the city at northern bypass. APP/SYR/ABB APP65-060123 PESHAWAR: January 06 – A morning view of thick fog that engulfs the whole city. APP/SYR/ABB