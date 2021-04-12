Home Photos Feature Photos Vendor filling bags with wheat for customers to sell at roadside setup PhotosFeature Photos Vendor filling bags with wheat for customers to sell at roadside setup Mon, 12 Apr 2021, 10:17 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP34-120421 MULTAN: April 12 - Vendor filling bags with wheat for customers to sell at roadside setup. APP photo by Safdar Abbas RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor on his way to sell air filled toys to earn livelihood Provinces asked to ensure smooth, timely procurement of wheat Women vendors at their setup along boundary wall of Empress Market waiting for customers to sell dry fruits for livelihood