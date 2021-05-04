Home Photos Feature Photos Vendor displaying plastic toys to attract customers at his roadside setup PhotosFeature Photos Vendor displaying plastic toys to attract customers at his roadside setup Tue, 4 May 2021, 11:19 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP24-040521 SIALKOT: May 04 - Vendor displaying plastic toys to attract customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying and arranging air filled plastic toys to attract the customers at his roadside setup A vendor arranging and displaying different kinds of Plastic Toys on their handcart at walled city in the Provincial Capital A vendor waiting for customers displaying colorful plastic toys along the roadside to earn livelihood