PM China Visit

Vendor displaying mosquito net to attract customers at Double road.

Vendor displaying mosquito net to attract customers at Double road.
APP27-040624 QUETTA: June 04 – Vendor displaying mosquito net to attract customers at Double road.
Vendor displaying mosquito net to attract customers at Double road.
APP27-040624
QUETTA: June 04 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services