Home Photos Feature Photos Vendor displaying eggs to attract the customers at roadside setup PhotosFeature Photos Vendor displaying eggs to attract the customers at roadside setup Mon, 16 Nov 2020, 9:58 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP22-161120 HYDERABAD: November 16 – Vendor displaying eggs to attract the customers at roadside setup. APP photo by Farhan Khan RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LARKANA: October 23 – A vendor selling traditional fruit and vegetables at his roadside setup. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar BAHAWALPUR: October 14 A vendor displaying dates to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari MULTAN: October 09 – Vendor busy in baking bread for customer at his roadside setup. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari