Vendor displaying different dates to attract the customers in connection with upcoming Holy month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak
APP19-110421 LAHORE: April 11 - Vendor displaying different dates to attract the customers in connection with upcoming Holy month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak. APP photo by Amir Khan

ALSO READ  A vendor displaying dates to attract the customers in connection with upcoming Holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak at Tower Market

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR