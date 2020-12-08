Home Photos Feature Photos Vendor displaying corn cobs to attract the customers at vegetable market PhotosFeature Photos Vendor displaying corn cobs to attract the customers at vegetable market Tue, 8 Dec 2020, 7:36 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP28-081220 MULTAN: December 08 - Vendor displaying corn cobs to attract the customers at vegetable market. APP photo by Safdar Abbas APP28-081220 ALSO READ Farmers busy in washing turnips before supplying to local vegetable market RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Farmers busy in washing turnips before supplying to local vegetable market A man washing radishes in water channel at his field before supply to vegetable market A young labourer sorting good quality of onions at Vegetable Market