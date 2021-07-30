PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Vendor decorating national flags in connection of 14 August celebration Fri, 30 Jul 2021, 7:08 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP50-300721 QUETTA: July 30 - Vendor decorating national flags in connection of 14 August celebration. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer APP50-300721 APP55-300721LAHORE: July 30 – A vendor printing Pakistan Flags on the upcoming event of Pakistan Day. APP photo by Ashraf Ch APP57-300721LAHORE: July 30 – A woman purchasing flags for celebration of Pakistan Day. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch