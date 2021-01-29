Home Photos Feature Photos Vendor busy in preparing tea for customer at his roadside setup PhotosFeature Photos Vendor busy in preparing tea for customer at his roadside setup Fri, 29 Jan 2021, 7:21 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP29-290121 LAHORE: January 29 - Vendor busy in preparing tea for customer at his roadside setup. APP photo by Ashraf Ch APP29-290121 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor busy in preparing burger for customers in a local market of Federal Capital A vendor busy in preparing traditional food stuff outside his shop FAISALABAD: September 14 – A vendor busy in preparing traditional tooth brush (Miswak) at his stall to earn livelihood for his family. APP photo...